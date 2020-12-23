Where do group homes fall in the COVID-19 vaccine schedule?

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have listed a phased allocation of COVID-19 vaccines, but where would a non-profit group home fit in the timeline?

One resident from a Huntsville group home reached out to News 19 concerned that he and his friends could fall through the cracks.

305 8th Street is a group home that provides 24 hour care to adults with disabilities that don’t meet state requirements for assistance. 305 8th Street currently has 24 residents in house, many of whom are considered vulnerable.

“I contacted the Alabama Department of Public Health and explained that we are basically a rescue mission for disabled adults,” explained 305 8th Street Executive Director Andrea Williams.

While Executive Director Andrea Williams is diligently working to get her residents on the list for the vaccine, she says there are some concerns.

“They are suppose to send me information to apply but it really scared me when they said, ‘do you have a refrigeration device that can keep it this cold?’ and… no we don’t…” says Williams.

Resident Jeffrey Scarborough says he and his friends are vulnerable to COVID-19, and they want answers.

“How does a place like ours obtain the vaccine?” asked Scarborough.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says it will happen, she’s just not sure when.

“Were finding our process regarding additional populations within the phases,” said Dr. Landers.

Vaccinations for phase 1A includes healthcare workers, healthcare providers and long term care residents.

“The opportunities will be available for persons once the phases are in place. But I do stress that at the moment we do not have enough vaccines to completely vaccinate our phase 1A,” said Dr. Landers.

Dr. Landers says being state funded or a non-profit does not impact a populations ability to get the vaccine, because all vaccines are free.

“Since we are in a niche we don’t receive any state or federal funding we don’t fit into that blanket group home care and so its going to be interesting when it starts to come out,” said Williams.

Williams says because 305 8th Street is a non-profit that doesn’t receive state funding, if anyone wants to partner with them or donate a device for keeping future vaccines cold they will take any help they can get.