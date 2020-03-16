What you need to know about meals while schools are closed during coronavirus outbreak

Ileana Koons organizes vegetable and meat meal options as the kitchen preps meals to get picked up and delivered to students on Thursday, March 12, 2020 in Bothell, Wash. As schools across the U.S. close their doors to try to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, they’re making arrangements to hand out breakfasts and lunches to millions of students who need them. (Olivia Vanni /The Herald via AP)

On Sunday, we learned that the United States Department of Agriculture decided to allow schools across Alabama to continue feeding students during the state-mandated coronavirus closures.

School systems across the Tennessee Valley are working together to figure out how to best provide the meals. Here’s what we know so far about the following school systems:

Huntsville City Schools

Huntsville City Schools will serve grab-and-go meals from 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 16th, Tuesday, March 17th and Wednesday, March 18th. Meal pick-up will take place in your child’s school car line. Information on HCS meal services from Thursday, March 19th through the remainder of the school closure will be provided on the district website.

Madison City Schools

They are finalizing plans for food assistance for students and will share additional information soon.

Madison County Schools

Plan to offer meals as ‘grab and go’ at six locations in the Madison County School System. Those locations are as follows:

New Hope Elementary

Madison Crossroads Elementary

Harvest Elementary

Hazel Green Elementary

Riverton Elementary

Madison County Elementary

Students may visit these schools from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, beginning tomorrow Monday, April 16, 2020.

Morgan County Schools

Meal opportunities for students will be provided beginning Wednesday. Further information with time and pickup sites will be provided later.

Russellville City Schools

Grab-N-Go meals will be served to any RCS student who needs one from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. daily at the RES cafeteria from Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 20 and Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27.

Please note: Meals will not be served March 30 through April 3 during the system’s regularly scheduled spring break.

WHNT News 19 will add to this list as we hear from more school districts.

