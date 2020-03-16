What you need to know about meals while schools are closed during coronavirus outbreak

On Sunday, we learned that the United States Department of Agriculture decided to allow schools across Alabama to continue feeding students during the state-mandated coronavirus closures.
School systems across the Tennessee Valley are working together to figure out how to best provide the meals. Here’s what we know so far about the following school systems:
Huntsville City Schools
Huntsville City Schools will serve grab-and-go meals from 10:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Monday, March 16th, Tuesday, March 17th and Wednesday, March 18th. Meal pick-up will take place in your child’s school car line. Information on HCS meal services from Thursday, March 19th through the remainder of the school closure will be provided on the district website.
Madison City Schools
They are finalizing plans for food assistance for students and will share additional information soon.
Madison County Schools
Plan to offer meals as ‘grab and go’ at six locations in the Madison County School System. Those locations are as follows:
- New Hope Elementary
- Madison Crossroads Elementary
- Harvest Elementary
- Hazel Green Elementary
- Riverton Elementary
- Madison County Elementary
Students may visit these schools from 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM, beginning tomorrow Monday, April 16, 2020.
Morgan County Schools
Meal opportunities for students will be provided beginning Wednesday. Further information with time and pickup sites will be provided later.
Russellville City Schools
Grab-N-Go meals will be served to any RCS student who needs one from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. daily at the RES cafeteria from Tuesday, March 17 through Friday, March 20 and Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27.
Please note: Meals will not be served March 30 through April 3 during the system’s regularly scheduled spring break.
