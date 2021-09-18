What to do if you lose your COVID-19 vaccination card

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Nearly 2.4 million Alabamians have gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Now, comes, of course, a card to keep as proof of vaccination.

If you may have misplaced or lost your vaccine card, you’re not alone. It is inevitable that some people may have lost their COVID-19 vaccination card and don’t worry, you can get a replacement.

News 19 spoke with Dr. Landers from the Alabama Department of Public Health to figure out what you have to do to get a replacement.

Huntsville Hospital states all someone needs to do in order to replace their lost card is show up at the Jaycee Community Vaccination Clinic at John Hunt Park with a photo ID and request a new one be made for you.

The staff is able to pull medical references and get a new one made in a matter of minutes. Also, Publix and Star pharmacies follow this same policy.

However, not all places accept walk-ins. Large pharmacies like Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens said those records need to be requested through an online portal.

Mass vaccination sites are where it gets a little trickier, as many are no longer operating.

The Alabama Department of Public Health recommends if someone received their vaccine at a temporary mass site, like a drive-thru clinic, contact the County Health Department where the clinic was hosted, and they can help track down the records.

Dr. Karen Landers with the ADPH also adds not all health departments operate the same way when it comes to actually fulfilling the request. It depends on how busy the department is.

If you were vaccinated with a county health department, Landers suggested calling ahead before trying to simply walk in.

“Due to staffing at local health departments and ongoing work in testing, vaccinating, and carrying out other public health duties, some local clinics may request persons make appointments for new cards or accommodate as a walk-in on certain days,” Landers explained.

No matter where you got your vaccine card, you will need state-issued identification with you, so staff can cross-reference before making a new card.