(WHNT) — A new tool rolled out by the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) will deliver the most recent COVID-19 data – for every single county nationwide.

The tool allows Americans to see where their county is ranked, low, medium, or high, on the COVID-19 community level scale. Each of the three categories corresponds to a different threat level of the virus. The CDC says it will update the data every Thursday.

Here’s what each category means, according to the CDC:

If your county is in the low category, you're asked to keep up-to-date with information related to COVID-19 and get tested if you have symptoms. Medium: If you're in a county labeled at a medium risk, follow the rules of the low category, additionally, if you have a high risk for severe illness, talk to your doctor about whether or not you should wear a mask and take other precautions

High: If you are in a high risk county, wear a mask indoors when in public, keep up with COVID-19 vaccines, get tested if you have symptoms, and take additional precautions if you are at a high risk of severe illness

According to last Thursday’s update, more than 98% of counties in the United States fall into the low or medium category.

In North Alabama, all counties fall into the low or medium categories. Only three categories statewide are classified as a high risk, including Clay, Coosa, and Talladega.

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, the state’s current positivity rate in tests is 3.5%. That’s down from the peak of 45.2% in late January. Almost 1.3 million cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Alabama since the start of the pandemic two years ago with 18,832 Alabamians dying as a result of the virus.