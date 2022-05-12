(WHNT) — As the nation crosses the grim milestone of one million deaths due to COVID-19, counties across Alabama face varying levels of virus spread.

According to the latest map from the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH), counties in North Alabama have different levels of community spread with some in the low category, but just one in the high category.

Each level is noted by a different color on the map. Blue is low, yellow is moderate, orange is substantial, and red is high.

Low: Franklin, Lawrence

Franklin, Lawrence Moderate: Colbert, Limestone

Colbert, Limestone Substantial: DeKalb, Jackson, Lauderdale, Marshall, Morgan

DeKalb, Jackson, Lauderdale, Marshall, Morgan High: Madison

As of Thursday, May 12, the State of Alabama has recorded 1.3 million cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020. Almost 20,000 Alabamians have died as a result of the virus, with nearly 3,000 of those deaths happening in 2022.

For the latest COVID-19 numbers in Alabama, visit ADPH’s COVID-19 dashboard.