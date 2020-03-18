What happens if you test positive for COVID-19?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Alabama now has 39 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including one in Madison and one in Limestone County.

State health officials said hundreds of additional tests are being conducted, but the test can be just a first step.

The Alabama State Department of Public Health has a process that it takes the patient, their family and other contacts through. In this case, close contact is a key measure, that is some extended contact within six feet.



Here are the steps state officials described to WHNT News 19:

The positive case must be reported to ADPH within four hours of a positive test.

The patient with a positive test is immediately contacted by ADPH even if it means a home visit rather than a call.

The patient is interviewed about if he/she recently traveled within the last 14 days, what events they attended, their job and other locations they visited.

The patient's household members are ID’d and home quarantined for an extended period of time, but testing isn't recommended without symptoms.

The patient is given a letter from ADPH saying to home isolate indefinitely. If they begin to get sick, they need to call their own doctor.

Persons in close contact less than six feet for 15 minutes or more are instructed to self-isolate for 14 days.

Event coordinator, workplace or other places contacted to share information. It's important for those operations and companies to let people know about the positive test and the person's contact level with them.

WHNT News 19 was told Tuesday that public health department staff who usually work in other areas have been enlisted to help manage what looks to be an increasingly complex situation.

The Alabama Department of Public Health stressed that not everyone in close contact with someone who tests positive will get sick, but they are strongly encouraged to self-monitor their symptoms, fever, dry cough and muscle aches.