Website calculates how much toilet paper you actually need right now

Howmuchtoiletpaper.com calculates just how long your stash of toilet paper will last you during a quarantine. (howmuchtoiletpaper.com via CNN Wire)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chances are you are either looking for TP or have hoarded enough to last you a few months. If you are looking at your current stash, wondering just how long it will last, we might have an answer to that.

The website will calculate your toilet paper needs based on how many rolls you currently have and how many times you use the restroom each day.

The site reports its average user has 500 percent more toilet paper than they need during quarantine.

The simple calculator will tell you how much toilet paper you need to survive the pandemic. The designers hope it will reduce the toilet paper shortage around the world.