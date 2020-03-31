Wearing gloves to protect yourself from COVID-19? Here are some tips to make sure you’re doing it right

chemist in blue gloves holds a glass dish for experiments in his hand, pours a liquid solution, and analyzes the reaction using different versions of reagents using chemical production. close up

In this time of social distancing, we all want to protect ourselves and our loved ones from COVID-19.

Since hand sanitizer can be hard to find, a lot of people are wearing gloves. The trouble is that pair of gloves isn't necessarily keeping you safe from coronavirus and some experts believe it may even make things worse.

According to the vice president of wellness for HealthLink Advocates, a patient advocacy group, a dirty glove is worse than a dirty hand.

She believes that going out without gloves forces you to be mindful about not touching your face and you may be more encouraged to wash your hands.

She also says people may not be using gloves properly. When wearing gloves you may still touch contaminated surfaces and spread that on clothing, your handbag, phone, and other items you touch regularly.

Madison Police shared a photo on Facebook where they conducted an experiment wearing latex gloves. They dusted two fingers with fluorescent fingerprint powder and wore the same gloves for approximately twelve minutes.

After the twelve minutes, they touched a volunteer's face.

The dust appears on every surface.

The CDC recommends washing hands for at least 20 seconds after being in a public place or using hand sanitizer if soap and water are unavailable. They also say to avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.