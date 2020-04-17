Health Officer: We have to be careful to keep things at a manageable level

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The overall theme of Friday’s COVID-19 briefing in Madison County was reopening in a responsible manner. County Commission Chair Dale Strong and Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health both talked about how the responsiveness of the community to the stay-at-home order has helped to keep the number of coronavirus cases at a “manageable level.” That being said, they also mentioned the need is still there for people to respect the order.

Landers said that even as businesses start to reopen, people still need to stay at home when they can. She said they should continue wearing masks and, maybe most importantly, they need to continue washing their hands and sanitizing high-touch areas.

She said the virus won’t magically go away on May 1st, “but if we continue being careful, we will keep things at a manageable level.”

At the noon briefing, Landers also mentioned recovery rates. She said that she doesn’t have specific numbers on recovery but she estimates that at least 1,200 people have recovered from coronavirus in the state of Alabama. She based that on the number of positive cases that we’ve had in the state that have met or surpassed their “quarantine period.” She said that the people who tested positive have had the needed time to get beyond the typical time of the illness. This includes at least seven days since the onset of symptoms and three days fever free without fever-reducing medications.