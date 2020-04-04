Wayne Farms Albertville sells over 2,000 pounds of chicken Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. - Folks across the Tennessee Valley got the chance to buy some heavily discounted chicken from Wayne Farms Albertville - all from the comfort of their own vehicles.

The local business offered a drive-through chicken sale Friday and folks from all over came to buy some. Organizers tell us they were selling around 2,500 pounds of chicken at less than a dollar per pound. Wayne Farms Albertville leaders say they wanted to help provide for the community in a healthy way during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

"It's a tough time out there right now and we really wanted to do something to take the pressure off of wallets for folks," explained Human Resources Manager Melissa Deason. "A lot of people are without income or steady employment so we thought this was a good way to help the community."

Because of an overwhelming social media response, they had to limit each vehicle to two boxes, each with 40-pounds worth inside.