Wayne Farms Albertville reporting 75 positive cases of COVID-19, 1 death

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – A chicken plant in Albertville is reporting several cases of COVID-19.

According to our news partners at AL.com, Wayne Farms Albertville said 75 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and one has died.

In addition, plant spokesman Frank Singleton told AL.com 250 additional employees may have been exposed and are currently quarantined as a precaution.

Singleton confirmed production will be slowed, and said employees will be distanced and provided with face masks and personal protective equipment. However, the plant will not be shutting down.

