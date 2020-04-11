Waterloo cosmetics company pivots to making hand sanitizer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — As COVID-19 continues to spread, many businesses are changing the types of products they produce.

President of Ginesis Products, Jeff Hester said the company normally makes cosmetic products like shampoo for head lice but now they’ve pivoted to making hand sanitizer. He said Florence Mayor Steve Holt and Muscle Shoals Mayor David Bradford advised him that they were in need of hand sanitizing manufacturers specializing in the bottling of those products. Hester said he had the equipment to do it but it needed to be modified.

“All my equipment had to be redone and we worked hard and long hours to get the process to where we could just bottle hand sanitizer,” said Hester.

Now that Ginesis is making hand sanitizer, Hester said he’s holding off on making other products at this time.

Currently, Ginesis is not selling individual bottles. Instead, the product is being sold in bulk to businesses and municipalities. To place an order call (256) 767-8256.