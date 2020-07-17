WATCH: UAB Hospital epidemiologist, Dr. Lee provides COVID-19 pandemic updates

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT)-- There can be some confusion surrounding COVID-19 testing as more and more people need to get swabbed. Different tests for the coronavirus have different wait times for results.

"The one where they swab up your nose and tickle your brains is what we call a viral PCR. That can be back in as little as 24 hours. But I think there's been a delay lately is because of the volume of testing. It's just overwhelmed the capacity of local labs," said Dr. Amy Bentley Illescas.