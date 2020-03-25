WATCH: Tuscaloosa Mayor issues curfew to slow COVID-19 spread; starts March 27th

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) In an effort to slow down the spread of COVID-19, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox has issued an Executive Order to implement a limited city-wide curfew.

The curfew will start Friday, March 27th. The hours of the curfew are from 10 p.m. – 5 a.m., 7 days a week. The curfew will remain in effect until 12:00 a.m. on Friday, April 3.

During the times of the curfew, all citizens are required to remain in their home or current place of residence.

Exceptions to the curfew:

Public safety or emergency service activities, including but not limited to law enforcement, fire and rescue services, and emergency management agencies.

First responders, crisis intervention workers, public health workers, emergency management personnel, emergency dispatchers, law enforcement personnel, and related contractors.

Persons employed by or contracted to utilities, cable, and telecommunications companies and engaged in activities necessary to maintain or restore utility, cable, and telecommunications services.

Persons providing fire, police, sanitation, security, emergency and hospital services, food delivery services and other deliveries of merchandise or mail.

Persons seeking essential services or commodities; persons who are vulnerable to the most serious effects of the COVID-19 disease must remain at home, unless seeking medical treatment.

Persons supplying or restocking businesses in order to provide essential services or products, i.e. home improvement, groceries, fuel delivery locations, pharmacies or other retailers offering emergency supplies, transportation of fuels, movement of equipment and personnel for the provision of humanitarian support, and movement of equipment necessary for the protection of critical infrastructure or public safety.

Persons employed by the federal, state, county or city government or their agencies working within the course and scope of their public service employment.

Such employees shall follow any current or future directives regarding the performance of their duties, including working from home, issued by their respective employers.

Persons experiencing homelessness within the City.

For more details regarding the executive order visit

According to the Alabama Department of Public Health, there are 283 confirmed cases in the state.

Health officials say Tuscaloosa County has 10 confirmed cases at this time.