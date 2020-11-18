WATCH LIVE: Operation Warp Speed officials share an update on COVID-19 vaccines

The leaders of Operation Warp Speed, the group tasked with producing and delivering 300 million doses of coronavirus vaccines to the general public, will hold a news conference Wednesday at 11:45 a.m. about COVID-19 vaccines.

Army Gen. Gustave F. Perna, chief operations officer for Operation Warp Speed, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex M. Azar II and Dr. Moncef Slaoui, chief advisor for OWSare all expected to be at the news conference.

Operation Warp Speed, which falls under the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, plans to work with large chain pharmacies as well as local and regional chains to deliver the vaccine to the general public once they are available.