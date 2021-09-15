WATCH LIVE: Officials give Madison County COVID-19 update

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville-area COVID-19 team gave an update on the current state for Huntsville and Madison County.

Jeff Birdwell, Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director, Jeff Samz, Huntsville Hospital CEO, Dr. Aruna Arora, Madison County Medical Society President, and Tim Hall, Madison County Schools Director of Public Relations spoke at the meeting.

Birdwell began the meeting with the latest COVID-19 case numbers in Madison County. Since the pandemic began there have been 757,893 positive cases in the state, with 47,738 cases in Madison County. 562 people have died from COVID-19 in the county.

Currently, there is a 19.7% positivity rate in Madison County.

Huntsville Hospital CEO Jeff Samz says they have seen a slight decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the past two weeks. Currently, there are 184 in-patients in their system with an additional 37 in-patients at Crestwood Hospital. 49 of those patients at Huntsville Hospitals are in the ICU and 37 are on a ventilator.

Samz says that is approximately a 10% decline from previous numbers.