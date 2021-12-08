HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville City leaders gave an update on the current COVID-19 status for the city and county from the first floor chambers of Huntsville City Hall.

Jeff Birdwell, Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director, Tracy Doughty, Huntsville Hospital President & Chief Operating Officer, and Dr. Karen Landers, Alabama Department of Public Health District Medical Officer spoke at the briefing.

Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell began the meeting with the latest COVID-19 numbers. There have been 850,096 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Alabama. 53,666 of those cases were in Madison County, resulting in 739 deaths during the pandemic. Madison County’s case positivity rate has risen to 5.9%.

Huntsville Hospital President & COO Tracy Doughty gave the Madison County combined area hospital numbers saying, currently, there are 51 COVID-19 inpatients in Huntsville Hospital Systems in Madison County and Crestwood, with 1 of those patients in the ICU.

Doughty said there was a peak of around 220 inpatients back in September.

“We’ve seen a creep up in our numbers,” said Doughty. “We expected some of that from the holidays, but we will continue to watch those trends.”