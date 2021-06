MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- In tonight's What's Working, four-legged visitors are now being allowed back in at University Hospital. A therapy dog, named Millie, is once again visiting patients and the staff. Millie, a yellow lab, has made frequent visits to University Hospital for the past three years along with her handler, Morris King.

King says Millie was originally trained as a hunting dog, but he knew that she had a special quality that made her great with people. He got her certified as a therapy dog, and she loves to go to "work."