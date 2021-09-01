WATCH: Huntsville – Madison County leaders hold COVID-19 briefing

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Huntsville and Madison County leaders gave an update on the state of COVID-19 in the county.

Hospitals across the state are at a tipping point according to the Alabama Hospital Association. Officials are calling the continued surge of COVID-19 inpatients ‘dire’.

As of Tuesday, there are 249 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Madison County, with 57 of those patients in ICU and 34 on a ventilator. Those numbers have approximately doubled in the last month.

Huntsville Hospital CEO Jeff Samz confirmed that 90% of the inpatients in Madison County area hospitals with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

“Another sobering statistic between our hospitals in Madison County and Crestwood, in the last two days we have had 15 people die of COVID in Madison County,” said Samz.

Samz explained that the hospital system is overfull, overworked, and understaffed due to people not being vaccinated.

“There are long waits in our ER, our ICUs are full. ICU units that are designed for one patient have two patients in them, that’s because of COVID. If you come to us and need an ICU room today, and you’re not COVID, you’re going to wait because some people chose to not get vaccinated and they are sitting in our ICU taking up a bed. Our staff are exhausted mentally and physically. We are probably short 500 nurses right now to meet the demands,” said Samz.

Madison County leaders will hold their next weekly briefing on September 8.