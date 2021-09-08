Crestwood CEO: COVID-19 peak not yet reached, set to take ‘more severe track’ in prediction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville and Madison County health officials gave an update on the state of COVID-19 in the county.

In Madison County, there have now been 45,826 positive cases with 557 deaths related to COVID-19.

Dr. Pam Hudson, CEO of Crestwood Medical Center, started the briefing with comments on how counties in South Alabama may have hit the peak of this latest surge and their case numbers seem to be dropping. That is not the situation in central and North Alabama.

“We started our surge a bit later, probably lagged by three weeks. The predictions show that we are due to cap out to reach the peak of the surge. Unfortunately, it does appear that we are taking the more severe track in the prediction,” said Hudson during the briefing.

Madison County area hospitals currently have 260 COVID-19 in-patients with 66 of those people in the ICU. Hudson confirmed this exceeds the area’s ICU capacity.

“All the hospitals are caring for these patients in settings that are still very safe and still very high-tech but they are not in the usual places. For example, Crestwood has a COVID-19 ICU in the Emergency Department,” said Hudson.

Madison County leaders will hold their next weekly briefing on September 15.