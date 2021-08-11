WATCH LIVE: Huntsville-Madison County area leaders give COVID-19 update

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville and Madison County area officials are holding a COVID-19 briefing to provide the community with the latest information as cases continue to increase.

The most recent data from the Alabama Department of Public Health shows more than 2,000 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized across Alabama. 628 of those patients are in the intensive care unit, leaving only 87 ICU beds available statewide. 318 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators.

Huntsville Hospital system reported 35 COVID-19 patients on July 7. On Tuesday, August 10, they reported 266 COVID patients, marking a 660 percent increase in a month. The number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients increased by more than 2,000 across the state in the past 30 days.

Alabama health officials urge people who haven’t done so yet, to get vaccinated and recommend that everyone, regardless of vaccination status, to wear face coverings in indoor public areas and avoid large gatherings.