Crestwood CEO says some decline in COVID hospitalizations due to upward trend in deaths

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville-area COVID-19 team gave an update on the current state for Huntsville and Madison County.

Jeff Birdwell, Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director, began the meeting with the latest COVID-19 case numbers in Madison County. Since the pandemic began there have been 778,549 positive cases in the state, with 49,152 cases in Madison County. 610 people have died from COVID-19 in the county up last week from 562.

Dr. Pam Hudson, CEO of Crestwood Hospital, gave updated information on the number of COVID-19 patients in Madison County area hospitals. Currently, there are 181 COVID-19 in-patients with 48 of those patients in the ICU and 39 are on a ventilator. Hudson said 85-90% of those COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.

“While these numbers are a little bit improved over prior weeks, our healthcare system is still at a huge stress point. The past weeks have nearly overwhelmed the resources that we have to care of our communities,” said Hudson. “My message today is that we are not quite out of the woods yet.”

Hudson confirmed that unfortunately, “some of the decline in our numbers are related to deaths. We have had right at thirty deaths in our community over the last seven days.”

COVID-19 briefings are held downtown at Huntsville City Hall.