HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — COVID-19 data continues to improve in Huntsville and Madison County.

Hospitalizations are down, the demand for testing has decreased, and the overall number of positive COVID-19 cases has dropped tremendously from the first of the year.

All things considered, Wednesday marked the last regularly scheduled Huntsville area COVID-19 update.

It appears things are moving in the right direction as spring approaches.

Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell, Huntsville Hospital CEO Jeff Samz, and Alabama Department of Public Health District Medical Officer Dr. Wes Stubblefield attended the briefing.

Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell began the meeting with the latest COVID-19 numbers. There have been 1,281,610 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Alabama. 88,332 of those cases were in Madison County, resulting in 885 deaths during the pandemic. Madison County’s case positivity rate is 8.6%, down from 21% at their last briefing.

Huntsville Hospital CEO Jeff Samz gave an update on the combined Huntsville Hospital system and Crestwood Medical Center numbers. In Madison County, there are currently 93 COVID-19 inpatients, with 21 patients in the ICU and 15 of those people on a ventilator.

While those inpatient numbers are still not great, it’s a world away from record hospitalization highs close to 500.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health shared some good news at the briefing saying there are no children hospitalized with the virus in the state.

Huntsville Hospital CEO Jeff Samz says he’s encouraged by recent data but says even with fewer cases it’ll take time for hospitals to catch a break.

“Hospitalizations have been declining rapidly. And we’re delighted to see that the almost 90 patients still in the main hospital, it remains a significant burden on the main hospital and causes delays, in our ER we are seeing those. Those inpatients move through the system but it’ll take a few more weeks before it declines.” said Samz during the briefing.

Samz said because of better data trends the hospital has once again loosened its visitation policy. He’s also noticed a decrease in demand for testing.

