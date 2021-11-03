‘Report is all favorable’ Huntsville area COVID-19 hospitalizations drop significantly

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville and Madison County’s COVID-19 team gave an “all favorable” update on the state of COVID-19.

Jeff Birdwell, Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director, Tracy Doughty, Huntsville Hospital President and Chief Operating Officer, and Alabama Public Health District Medical Officer and Pediatrician Dr. Wes Stubblefield spoke at the briefing.

Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell began the meeting with the latest COVID-19 numbers. There have been 833,493 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Alabama. 52,817 of those cases were in Madison County, resulting in 712 deaths during the pandemic. Madison County’s case positivity rate is 4.8%.

Huntsville Hospital President and Chief Operating Officer Tracy Doughty gave the Huntsville Hospital numbers saying “Today’s report is all favorable.” Currently, there are 35 COVID-19 inpatients, with 12 patients in the ICU and 9 of those on a ventilator. Similarly, Crestwood also showed a drop in inpatient cases. There are currently, only 3 COVID-19 cases there, with one person in ICU.

What’s next for COVID? Doughty said this is a question they are asked often.

“Everything that we read and we look at says there will be another surge at some point,” said Doughty. “We have got to protect ourselves and do those things that we know help lessen the spread now. It’s still here so be careful. We are social creatures by nature. We like being out and about. We like going to ball games and to movies and live music. But be safe when you do it. If you are around people and you don’t know their vaccination status, wear your mask. It won’t hurt you.”