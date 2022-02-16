HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville-area health leaders gave the latest update regarding COVID-19 for the city and county.

Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell, Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson, and HEMSI CEO Jon Howell attended the briefing.

Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell began the meeting with the latest COVID-19 numbers. There have been 1,267,907 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Alabama. 87,208 of those cases were in Madison County, resulting in 848 deaths during the pandemic. Madison County’s case positivity rate is 21%.

Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson gave an update on the combined hospital system numbers. In Madison County, there are currently 187 COVID-19 inpatients, with 43 patients in the ICU and 26 of those people on a ventilator.