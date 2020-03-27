WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey orders some business closures to fight coronavirus outbreak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey ordered the closure of some businesses in order to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

Businesses like nail salons, day spas, gyms and concert venues would be ordered to close until April 17.

On Twitter, Governor Ivey released a copy of the order which spells out what types of businesses are included.

Rather than shutting the entire state down, I propose a different solution. Today, I join Dr. Harris in announcing a specific list of businesses that will close until April 17. View the amended State Health Order: https://t.co/2FFyNYcFDk. #alpolitics #TogetherAL @ALPublicHealth pic.twitter.com/NdrpTW6YCz — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) March 27, 2020

The order goes into effect on Friday, March 28, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. And it identifies the non-essential businesses and venues as such:

Entertainment Venues

Night Clubs

Bowling alleys

arcades

Concert venues

Theaters, auditoriums and performing arts centers

Tourist attractions (including museums and planetariums)

Racetracks

Indoor children’s play areas

Adult entertainment venues

Casinos

Bingo halls

Venues operated by social clubs

Athletic Facilities

Fitness centers and commercial gyms

Spas and public or commercial swimming pools

Yoga, Barre and spin facilities

Spectator sports

Sports that involve interaction with another person of closer than 6 feet

Activities that require use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment

Activities on commercial or public playground equipment

Close-contact service providers

Barber shops

Hair salons

Waxing salons

Threading salons

Nail salons and spas

Body-art facilities and tattoo services

Tanning salons

Massage-therapy establishments and massage servies

Retail stores

Furniture and home-furnishing stores

Clothing, shoe and clothing-accessory stores

Jewelry, luggage and leather goods stores

Department stores

Sporting goods stores

Book, craft and music stores

“Folks this is incredibly disappointing news to deliver,” Ivey said. “But this is a matter of life and death.”