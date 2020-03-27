WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey orders some business closures to fight coronavirus outbreak

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey ordered the closure of some businesses in order to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.
Businesses like nail salons, day spas, gyms and concert venues would be ordered to close until April 17.
On Twitter, Governor Ivey released a copy of the order which spells out what types of businesses are included.
The order goes into effect on Friday, March 28, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. And it identifies the non-essential businesses and venues as such:
Entertainment Venues
- Night Clubs
- Bowling alleys
- arcades
- Concert venues
- Theaters, auditoriums and performing arts centers
- Tourist attractions (including museums and planetariums)
- Racetracks
- Indoor children’s play areas
- Adult entertainment venues
- Casinos
- Bingo halls
- Venues operated by social clubs
Athletic Facilities
- Fitness centers and commercial gyms
- Spas and public or commercial swimming pools
- Yoga, Barre and spin facilities
- Spectator sports
- Sports that involve interaction with another person of closer than 6 feet
- Activities that require use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment
- Activities on commercial or public playground equipment
Close-contact service providers
- Barber shops
- Hair salons
- Waxing salons
- Threading salons
- Nail salons and spas
- Body-art facilities and tattoo services
- Tanning salons
- Massage-therapy establishments and massage servies
Retail stores
- Furniture and home-furnishing stores
- Clothing, shoe and clothing-accessory stores
- Jewelry, luggage and leather goods stores
- Department stores
- Sporting goods stores
- Book, craft and music stores
“Folks this is incredibly disappointing news to deliver,” Ivey said. “But this is a matter of life and death.”