WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ivey orders some business closures to fight coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey ordered the closure of some businesses in order to combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

Businesses like nail salons, day spas, gyms and concert venues would be ordered to close until April 17.

On Twitter, Governor Ivey released a copy of the order which spells out what types of businesses are included.

The order goes into effect on Friday, March 28, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. And it identifies the non-essential businesses and venues as such:

Entertainment Venues

  • Night Clubs
  • Bowling alleys
  • arcades
  • Concert venues
  • Theaters, auditoriums and performing arts centers
  • Tourist attractions (including museums and planetariums)
  • Racetracks
  • Indoor children’s play areas
  • Adult entertainment venues
  • Casinos
  • Bingo halls
  • Venues operated by social clubs

Athletic Facilities

  • Fitness centers and commercial gyms
  • Spas and public or commercial swimming pools
  • Yoga, Barre and spin facilities
  • Spectator sports
  • Sports that involve interaction with another person of closer than 6 feet
  • Activities that require use of shared sporting apparatus and equipment
  • Activities on commercial or public playground equipment

Close-contact service providers

  • Barber shops
  • Hair salons
  • Waxing salons
  • Threading salons
  • Nail salons and spas
  • Body-art facilities and tattoo services
  • Tanning salons
  • Massage-therapy establishments and massage servies

Retail stores

  • Furniture and home-furnishing stores
  • Clothing, shoe and clothing-accessory stores
  • Jewelry, luggage and leather goods stores
  • Department stores
  • Sporting goods stores
  • Book, craft and music stores

“Folks this is incredibly disappointing news to deliver,” Ivey said. “But this is a matter of life and death.”

