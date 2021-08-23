State official asks citizens to leave third doses of COVID-19 vaccine to those who need it

FILE – In this March 29, 2021 file photo, a worker readies syringes with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Metairie, La. Even people who have recovered from COVID-19 are urged to get vaccinated to avoid reinfection, especially amid the threat of the extra-contagious delta variant — and there’s growing evidence the shots offer those survivors bonus protection against mutants.(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

DECATUR, Ala. – As the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine was recommended for those who are immunocompromised, Judy Smith with the Alabama Department of Public Health asked people to save those doses for those who need it.

However, during the weekly City of Decatur COVID-19 briefing, Decatur-Morgan Hospital president Kelli Powers said that they are offering the third dose to anyone who received the vaccine series eight months ago.

This comes after the Huntsville Hospital System announced on Monday that a third dose of the vaccine was available for only those with a weak immune system.

The Federal Drug Administration agreed, “We are prepared to offer booster shots for all Americans beginning the week of September 20 and starting 8 months after an individual’s second dose. At that time, the individuals who were fully vaccinated earliest in the vaccination rollout, including many health care providers, nursing home residents, and other seniors, will likely be eligible for a booster.”

Smith relayed that Pfizer has officially been fully FDA approved, removing it from its emergency use categorization.

Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling voiced his concern regarding the Morgan County vaccination rate. As of August 23, 40,000 residents were vaccinated out of approximately 130,000 residents.

As of August 23, there were 16,450 cases of COVID-19 in Morgan County, a rise of about 3.5% from last week.

Kelli Powers said there are currently 44 inpatients at Decatur-Morgan that are awaiting test results, 10 in the ICU, and six on the ventilator. She noted that only 16% of those inpatients are vaccinated.

Powers emphasized there were no ICU beds available, “We are trying to makeshift some ICU beds in the ER.”

As these patients recover, the Decatur-Morgan system is in dire need of blood from especially those who have recovered from the virus. If you are able, you’re encouraged to donate. There are various blood donation sites around north Alabama, you can find a list here.