WATCH LIVE: Decatur-area leaders give update on COVID-19 response

Coronavirus

by: WHNT News 19

Posted: / Updated:

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Council President Paige Bibbee, Pastor Darius Crayton of Bridge Builders International Church, and a representative from Decatur Morgan Hospital will give an update on the county’s COVID-19 response at 10:00 a.m.

Share this story

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News