HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The City of Huntsville and Madison County leaders are working closely with local and state health officials and all factors in the community in the fight against the most recent COVID-19 spike.

Huntsville and Madison County leaders will be holding weekly COVID-19 briefings to better inform the public of COVID-19 in the community.

There are 1,694 COVID-19 patients in Alabama hospitals as of August 3, 2021, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health Covid-19 dashboard.