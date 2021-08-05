WATCH LIVE: Alabama Medical Association provides update on COVID-19, vaccinations for pregnant women

(WHNT) — The Alabama Medical Association is hosting a livestream to response to frequent questions regarding vaccinations and COVID-19 in the state.

State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris and Dr. Mimi Munn, a maternal-fetal physician and chair of obstetrics and gynecology with University of South Alabama Health, will address questions regarding COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy related to pregnancy and infertility.

Dr. Aruna Arora, the president of the Alabama Medical Association, will also participate.

“There is a lot of misinformation surrounding the vaccines, pregnant, and infertility,” said Dr. Arora. “It’s perfectly normal to have questions, and anyone with questions about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines should talk to a medical doctor.”

