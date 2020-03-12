ADPH says no confirmed cases of coronavirus at this time

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Public Health held a news conference Thursday to provide an update about the coronavirus.

Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris said he wanted to dispel rumors that there have been confirmed cases and reiterated there have not been any positive test results for COVID-19 in the state at this time.

Health officials are encouraging people to avoid being within 6 feet of another person.

They are also agreeing with the Jefferson County Health Department by encouraging “mass gatherings” of 500 or more be canceled to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Health officials say the recommendation does not apply to schools or workplaces.

They are also not encouraging school, work or daycare closings.

They are also saying that there is testing being done in Montgomery at the health department but again, no confirmed cases.

Harris said he expected there could be people that are infected with COVID-19 in Alabama that they haven’t picked up yet.

Health experts say that County Health Departments are not equipped for testing at this time but Montgomery is.

They are encouraging people to NOT go to your local health department for testing.

