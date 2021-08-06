WATCH: Alabama Department of Public Health provides COVID-19 vaccination update

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT/AP) — On Friday, Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris held a COVID-19 vaccination briefing.

Dr. Harris provided an update on COVID-19 mitigation efforts in the state. Harris said 0.4% of new COVID-19 cases in Alabama are from breakthrough cases. The rest are among the unvaccinated. According to Harris, it’s been three straight days of double digit deaths in the state.

“Our goal is not to blame people in endgame people but get them the best information we can,” Dr. Harris said.

The Alabama Department of Public Health does support universal masking in schools, but there is not a mask mandate currently in the state of Alabama. School bus masking requirements have been made by the federal government as they regulate the decisions behind COVID-19 recommendations.

Beginning on July 22, the number of daily vaccinations rose to more than 10,000 on most days for the first time since May. The state delivered 16,639 doses on July 30, compared to 7,144 on June 30.

The entire ADPH COVID-19 update will be available to watch shortly in the video player above.