HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville City leaders provided the latest update regarding COVID-19 for the city and county.

Jeff Birdwell, Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director, Tracy Doughty, Huntsville Hospital President and Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Wes Stubblefield, Alabama Public Health District Medical Officer and Dr. Sherrie Squyres, Huntsville Hospital Emergency Room Director attended the briefing.

Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell began the meeting with the latest COVID-19 numbers. There have been 1,229,300 cases of COVID-19 in the state of Alabama. 83,501 of those cases were in Madison County during the pandemic. Madison County’s case positivity rate is 36.2%.

Huntsville Hospital President Tracy Doughty gave the Huntsville Hospital Health System numbers. In Madison County, there are currently 267 COVID-19 inpatients, with 42 patients in the ICU and 30 of those people on a ventilator.