GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) -- Self-proclaimed YouTube entertainers come forward with a new video tonight and claim they were attacked by golfers after the group of social media pranksters disrupted play with blasts from an air horn.

I spoke with four young men today who say they are among the six behind the sound blast and the video. They all admit they did it on purpose, to record the shocked reactions of participants during a Gulf Shores tournament. Their plan, to produce a prank video that would generate views for their YouTube channel.