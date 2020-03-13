Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando closing amid coronavirus pandemic

TAMPA (WFLA) – With the rise in coronavirus cases, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando have announced a temporary ban of guests due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Variety.

The Disney World shutdown will begin this Sunday and last through the end of the month.

The Disney Cruise Line is also suspending all new departures beginning Saturday through the end of March. The Walt Disney Company will pay its cast members during that closure period.

The hotels at Walt Disney World will remain open until further notice. The retail and dining complexes such as Disney Springs will remain open.

This comes following the announcement that Disneyland Resort in California says it is closing for the rest of March as coronavirus concerns grow around the globe.

A complete closure at Disney World is very rare as Hurricanes Floyd, Charley, Matthew, Irma and Dorian prompted closures in the past.

Out of an abundance of caution, Universal Orlando Resort says they will temporarily close its theme parks.

The closure is effective at the close of business on Sunday, March 15 and is expected to remain closed through the end of March – but will continue to evaluate the situation.

Universal Orlando’s hotels and Universal CityWalk will remain open.

Universal Resort says guests who have booked travel packages or tickets with the resort can call 877-801-9720 for more information.

Universal says hourly team members will be paid for any work scheduled through the end of March.