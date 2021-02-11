Walmart closer to becoming COVID-19 vaccine site

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Tens of thousands of people continue to receive their COVID-19 vaccine across Alabama as we enter day three of mass vaccination clinics opening across the state.

More than 523,000 people have gotten the vaccine in Alabama, which is close to 11 percent of the state’s population.

In Huntsville, the mass vaccination clinic at John Hunt Park is the only place to get inoculated in the Rocket City.

That’s about to change.

The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program is administering one million vaccine shots as part of the initial rollout of their program.

The Walmart on Memorial Parkway Southwest is one of five locations in the city planning to start administering the vaccine as soon as Friday.

Alabama is among 22 states part of the initial phase of the federal program to expand vaccination.

More than 6,000 retail locations nationwide will eventually be part of the initial launch, the CDC reports.

Their ultimate goal is to have 40,000 pharmacies inoculating people in the U.S.

Having more places to get the vaccine is a vital piece of ending the pandemic, said Walmart Health and Wellness Market Director Leah Pierce, who’s also an Alabama pharmacist.

“The availability of our Walmarts in our state in Alabama is crucial to helping our communities with fighting the pandemic and getting the vaccines out to communities as quick as we can,” Pierce said.

Walmart is stressing that vaccinations will start being distributed Friday as part of the overall program – they can’t confirm which locations will have the vaccine first.

We have the list of Alabama pharmacy locations here and eligible groups here.

Walmart says people can sign up for their vaccine here and here.