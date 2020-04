Walgreens is expanding its drive-thru testing for COVID-19 and says it will provide tests in 49 states.

The pharmacy chain also says it’s working with government and health officials to focus on under-served communities. Their goal – to test 50,000 people a day.

CVS says it will offer drive-thru testing as well at 1,000 of its locations, and hopes to test 1.5 million people a month.