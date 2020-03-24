Walgreens adding 9,500 jobs and giving bonuses in coronavirus response

(CNN) – Another retailer has announced it’s hiring.

Walgreens says it is looking to hire more than 9,500 full-time, part-time, and temporary workers.

The boost in hiring comes in response to the coronavirus.

The pharmacy chain says the positions include customer service associates… pharmacy technicians and shift leads.

Walgreens says it plans to fill part of its wanted workforce by hiring furloughed workers from hotel chains.

Current workers will get bonuses.

It announced full-time employees will receive 300-dollars… while part-time hourly employees will receive 150-dollars.

