Volunteers needed to distribute PPE to local hospitals, doctor offices

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A local group is making face shields at a rapid pace using 3D printers and needs help passing them out.

Huntsville Fighting COVID and the Chamber of Commerce needs volunteers to clean, distribute, drive, contact hospitals, and more.

Volunteers Needed –

Volunteers to help sanitize the face shields, package them and distribute them to local hospitals. They must understand sterile fields (i.e. nurses, dental hygienists, etc.).

Volunteers with administration and logistic skills to coordinate drop-offs with hospitals. They say some of these jobs can be done at home.

Volunteers who can drive.

Volunteers MUST be COVID free.

Organizers ask people to only fill out the form if they’ve been taking social distancing extremely seriously.

If you can volunteer, click here to fill out the form.

If you can’t volunteer but want to help, there is an opportunity to donate by clicking here.

Have a 3D Printer and want to help? Click here.