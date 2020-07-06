Visitor Center at Huntsville International Airport reopens

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) officially reopened the Visitor Information desk inside the Huntsville International Airport with new hours.

The airport Visitors Center will be open from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Highlights of the new health and sanitization protocols:

All Visitor Center staff will wear protective face masks. The CVB and Huntsville International Airport also strongly encourage guests to wear protective face coverings while inside the airport facility.

Hand sanitizer stations have been placed around the information desk.

All “touch” surfaces will be cleaned thoroughly each morning with disinfectant wipes.

The front counter will be wiped after each customer service interaction and every hour throughout the day.

Signs and floor markers will be located around the information desk to mark social distancing of at least six feet.

According to the airport, this is the second Visitor Center location to reopen, following the reopening of the Downtown Huntsville Visitor Center on June 19.