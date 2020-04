MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday it would stop video visitations at the Madison County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said Tuesday morning that visitations would stop at noon, and any visitations that were scheduled after that would have to be rescheduled for a later date.

A date was not given for when visitations might resume.

Earlier this week, the sheriff’s office announced it was closing down other offices to comply with the governor’s stay-at-home order.