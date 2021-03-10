VA Health clinics in Alabama expand COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to all ages

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Birmingham Veterans Affairs Health Care System is opening up eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all ages. A news release from the VA says the clinics are now vaccinating all eligible Veterans.

This is the case for the following clinics:

Birmingham: United Way Building, 3600 8 th Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35222

Avenue South, Birmingham, AL 35222 Guntersville CBOC, 100 Judy Smith Dr, Guntersville, AL 35976

Huntsville VA Clinic, 500 Markview Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL 35805

Shoals CBOC, 422 Cox Boulevard, Suite DD, Sheffield, AL 35660

Vaccinations are by appointment only and subject to supply availability.

There are 4 ways for eligible Veterans to schedule an appointment:

Respond to the scheduling text message if you receive one Schedule online by using your User ID and Password and sign into MyhealtheVet with your premium account at https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/home, click on the Appointment tab to schedule your appointment. Contact the Birmingham VA Call Center at 1-866-487-4243, press 1 Contact your VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic below to schedule an appointment: Anniston/Oxford CBOC – 256-832-4141

Bessemer CBOC – 205-428-3495

Childersburg CBOC – 256-378-9026

Gadsden CBOC – 256-413-7154

Guntersville CBOC – 256-582-4033

Huntsville CBOC – 256-533-8477

Jasper CBOC – 205-221-7384

Shoals Area CBOC – 256-381-9055