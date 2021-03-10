VA Health clinics in Alabama expand COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to all ages

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Birmingham Veterans Affairs Health Care System is opening up eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all ages. A news release from the VA says the clinics are now vaccinating all eligible Veterans.

This is the case for the following clinics:

  • Birmingham: United Way Building, 3600 8th Avenue South, Birmingham,  AL 35222
  • Guntersville CBOC, 100 Judy Smith Dr, Guntersville, AL 35976
  • Huntsville VA Clinic, 500 Markview Road Northwest, Huntsville, AL 35805
  • Shoals CBOC, 422 Cox Boulevard, Suite DD, Sheffield, AL 35660

Vaccinations are by appointment only and subject to supply availability.

There are 4 ways for eligible Veterans to schedule an appointment:

  1. Respond to the scheduling text message if you receive one
  2. Schedule online by using your User ID and Password and sign into MyhealtheVet with your premium account at https://www.myhealth.va.gov/mhv-portal-web/home, click on the Appointment tab to schedule your appointment. 
  3. Contact the Birmingham VA Call Center at 1-866-487-4243, press 1
  4. Contact your VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic below to schedule an appointment:
    • Anniston/Oxford CBOC – 256-832-4141
    • Bessemer CBOC – 205-428-3495
    • Childersburg CBOC – 256-378-9026
    • Gadsden CBOC – 256-413-7154
    • Guntersville CBOC – 256-582-4033
    • Huntsville CBOC – 256-533-8477
    • Jasper CBOC – 205-221-7384
    • Shoals Area CBOC – 256-381-9055

