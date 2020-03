ALABAMA – The United States Department of Agriculture will allow schools across Alabama to continue feeding students during the state-mandated coronavirus closures.

Congressman Robert Aderholt tweeted Sunday that USDA approved a waiver of a provision in the National School Lunch Act to allow the schools to continue feeding students.

Aderholt said the waiver is in effect immediately and lasts until June 30.

This will allow schools to continue to feed students even though schools are closed. It will be up to individual school systems to determine if and how they will administer the student feeding. — Rep. Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) March 15, 2020