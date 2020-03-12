University of Alabama transitioning to online learning

TUSCALOOSA., Ala. – The University of Alabama is extending spring break and preparing for online learning to prevent students and staff being exposed to coronavirus.

The Tuscaloosa campus and UAB were scheduled to be on spring break March 16-20, but the break will be extended through at least March 24, officials said Thursday.

Students are being told not to return to campus after spring break. They will work through distance learning, with some exceptions when it comes to students who do not have alternative housing or may not be capable of accessing online instruction when not on campus.

The online policy will be reevaluated on or before April 6.

The university system also has a restriction on nonessential international and domestic travel, and nonessential university meetings and gatherings are cancelled.