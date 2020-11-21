University of Alabama not requiring COVID-19 tests for off-campus students in spring

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The University of Alabama is changing its COVID-19 testing policy for the spring semester.
The biggest change – no testing requirements for off-campus students.
However, AL.com reports testing will continue to be encouraged for off-campus students and the university plans to ramp up sentinel testing, where a random sampling of the student population is tested to determine the spread of the virus.
On-campus students, roughly 1/3 of the student population, will be required to undergo a COVID-19 test before returning to campus.
Face masks will still be required, along with social distancing.
The change comes as UA reported 2,833 total students have tested positive as of Friday, with 115 over the last week. By comparison, 77 tested positive a week earlier.