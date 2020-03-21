United Way of Madison County needs assistance helping families impacted by COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - Calls for help have spiked since the COVID-19 virus began its sweep through Alabama.

The United Way of Madison County is eager to assist families in need, but the group is also in need of help.

United Way raises 2.5 million dollars every year for 27 agencies. The COVID-19 situation has greatly increased its need to provide services to families who rely on those community programs.

To help those in need, the United Way started the COVID-19 Assistance Fund. That money will go to the organizations that are running low on resources fast. Resource Development Director Claudia Bucher says United Way leans on community dollars to provide services.

"Rent assistance," said Bucher. "Utility assistance for those folks who are no longer able to work because a lot of our restaurants are closing down and they no longer can work. We're hearing that families need formula for their babies and things like that."

The United Way's 211 crisis hotline for social service needs increased by 60% since the coronavirus outbreak.

You have the opportunity to help those who don't have the means to help themselves.

Giving is easy. You can donate to the COVID-19 Assistance Fund right here.