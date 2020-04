Please enable Javascript to watch this video

United and Delta are giving customers more flexibility for re-booking flights.

United says customers can now use travel credits within a two-year window - they usually only have a year to do so. That's true regardless of when fliers received the credits.

Delta is making a similar move. Travelers can change to other flights within a two-year span, but, delta's offer is for April and May flights that were booked before Apr. 3.