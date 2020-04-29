United, American airlines to start providing face masks to passengers

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Two major airlines will start providing face masks to their customers in early May.

United says wearing a mask will not be mandatory for its passengers – it will only be encouraged.

While American Airlines says it will hand out masks and sanitizing wipes only as supplies allow.

American flight attendants will have to wear face masks starting May 1st.

Jet Blue is also making changes. Its passengers will be required to wear masks starting next week.

Air travel is still a fraction of what it used to be before the coronavirus – but it showed a slight uptick on Sunday.