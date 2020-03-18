Unclaimed Baggage Center reduces staff, cancels anniversary tour due to coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - The Unclaimed Baggage Center in Scottsboro announced that they reduced staff by 20 percent due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The center made the announcement in a statement to WHNT News 19 Tuesday.

The store had increased hiring in anticipation of their 50th-anniversary tour and celebration. The tour was postponed last week.

A spokesperson said most of the workers were part-time high school and college students.

Full statement -

Like the rest of the country, Unclaimed Baggage has been adjusting to the implications of coronavirus, which has impacted businesses and the travel industry nationwide. Last week, our team postponed our 50th Anniversary 50 State Road Tour after we had aggressively hired employees in anticipation of an uptick in foot traffic and store events. Effective yesterday, we made the difficult decision to reduce our staff by 20%, most of which were part-time high school and college employees. The health and wellbeing of our staff and guests is our top priority. Our already stringent cleaning practices are being extended to follow new guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). As our team closely monitors the latest developments and news about COVID-19, we have adjusted our hours to allow more time for sanitizing and disinfecting all shared surfaces. To give shoppers more space, we have also adjusted our store racks and tables, as well as our check-out procedures. As this situation evolves rapidly, Unclaimed Baggage will continue its Reclaimed for Good initiatives. In addition to donating merchandise to those in need, we are also working with local officials to help provide food and supplies to our community. The team is also preparing for the imminent launch of our e-commerce site. The Unclaimed Baggage Center



