Unclaimed Baggage in Scottsboro is closed indefinitely

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – Unclaimed Baggage in Scottsboro closed its doors at 5:00 p.m Tuesday, March 24th and will remain closed indefinitely.

In a statement, CEO Bryan Owens said, “like so many stores nationwide that have temporarily closed due to the rapidly evolving impact of the virus. We are taking this unprecedented step for the health and well-being of our staff and guests.”

A reopening date will be determined based on the guidance of the CDC and Governor Ivey’s office.

Earlier in March, the store announced that it reduced staff by 20 percent due to the coronavirus.